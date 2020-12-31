SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 9.6% Higher

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s share price traded up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.85. 201,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 207,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.