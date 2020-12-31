SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 9.6% Higher

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s share price traded up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.85. 201,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 207,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.27.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile (NYSE:SMHI)
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.
Read More: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.