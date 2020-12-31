SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading 6% Higher

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.04. 1,197,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 498,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 155.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 470,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 155,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 115,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

