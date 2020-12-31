Scotiabank Trims Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$29.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.61.

AC stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

