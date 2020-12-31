Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $290.00

Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

The company has a market capitalization of £119.59 million and a P/E ratio of -54.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

In other Science Group plc (SAG.L) news, insider Peter Bertram purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

