Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) Shares Gap Up to $646.00

Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $646.00, but opened at $678.00. Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) shares last traded at $671.49, with a volume of 154,950 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 594.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 494.66. The firm has a market cap of £226.31 million and a PE ratio of 72.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L)’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

