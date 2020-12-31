Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.