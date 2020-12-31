Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 7,437 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 602.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 632,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 20.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 56.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 30.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $529.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.42. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.