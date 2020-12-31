Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -197.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,718.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

