Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 91.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 18,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

