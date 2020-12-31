Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 26,600 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IVERIC bio worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 78.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 54.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 192,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 88.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 94,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.62.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

