SaTT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $757,407.00 (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. SaTT has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $757,407.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SaTT has traded 98.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaTT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00292455 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.65 or 0.02000415 BTC.

SaTT Token Profile

SATT is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,055,295,920 tokens. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaTT

SaTT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaTT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.