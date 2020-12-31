Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE SNY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,912,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

