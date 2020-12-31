Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post sales of $35.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $128.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $147.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.96 million, with estimates ranging from $109.02 million to $189.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 149.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,579,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 946,386 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,508,000 after buying an additional 814,709 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 266.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 802,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,388,000 after buying an additional 536,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 660,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 335,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 77,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,112. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

