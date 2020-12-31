Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $40.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.81.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

