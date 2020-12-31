Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €8.60 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LHA. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

ETR LHA opened at €10.82 ($12.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.60 and its 200 day moving average is €8.76. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.78 ($19.74).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

