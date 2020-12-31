Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) & National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Critical Comparison

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and National Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 3.61 $116.43 million $3.28 9.81 National Bank $325.35 million 3.05 $80.36 million $2.55 12.72

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 11.88% 6.35% 0.77% National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33%

Risk and Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and National Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sandy Spring Bancorp and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 National Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.22%. National Bank has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.92%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Bank beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. It serves customers through a network of 50 community offices and six financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of 97 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 127 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

