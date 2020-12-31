Sanara MedTech (OTCMKTS:SMTI) & Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Financial Survey

Sanara MedTech (OTCMKTS:SMTI) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sanara MedTech and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Lakeland Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $11.77 million 27.17 -$2.81 million N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $107.81 million 1.97 $3.28 million $0.45 58.91

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -41.48% N/A -60.30% Lakeland Industries 18.93% 30.26% 25.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Sanara MedTech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms. It also provides BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, a patented gel that synergistically disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to help eliminate biofilm microbes in the gel to help in wound healing; HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, an additive free Type I bovine collagen that offers hydrolyzed collagen fragments to the wound bed that are a fraction of the size of native collagen; and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation Debridement System, a portable and no touch hydro-mechanical debridement system that removes bacteria and necrotic tissue without disrupting healthy tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama.

