Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.29.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH opened at $12.82 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 59.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Sally Beauty by 101.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 87.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.