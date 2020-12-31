Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.39. Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.33 million and a PE ratio of -35.45.

Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

