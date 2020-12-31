Ruff (RUFF) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Ruff has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $763,454.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00275078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01936825 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

