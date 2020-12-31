RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 458,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,548. The company has a market cap of $690.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.