Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC)’s stock price rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 172,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 156,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.80 target price on Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

