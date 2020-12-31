ROOBEE Trading Down 0.9% This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $135,924.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00291843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $577.78 or 0.01993895 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,135,294,997 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

