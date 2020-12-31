Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of ROL opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rollins has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,245,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,186,000 after acquiring an additional 528,207 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,873,000 after acquiring an additional 118,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

