Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.67

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 437901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.61.

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,113,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,915.47. Insiders purchased a total of 246,000 shares of company stock worth $63,993 over the last quarter.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

