Rodger Offenbach Sells 1,315 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $11,887.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rodger Offenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $64,233.90.

HNNA opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hennessy Advisors as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

