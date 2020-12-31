RMPL Price Hits $0.78 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $567,271.12 and approximately $462.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00132078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00577126 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00159159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00304146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050945 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 949,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,512 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

