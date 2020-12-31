RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

REDU stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.42 million, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.54.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RISE Education Cayman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,176 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.47% of RISE Education Cayman worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

