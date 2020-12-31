Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,766.00

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,766 ($75.33) and last traded at GBX 5,764 ($75.31), with a volume of 366267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,574 ($72.82).

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £68.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,221.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,810.84.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.