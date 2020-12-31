RING X PLATFORM Market Capitalization Reaches $4.40 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 10% lower against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $378,288.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00129352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00572283 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00155875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00301688 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00050229 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

