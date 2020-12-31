Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.61. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.