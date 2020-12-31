Reviewing Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) & Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanda Sports Group -48.51% -108.31% -15.76% Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wanda Sports Group and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanda Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Wanda Sports Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and Esports Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanda Sports Group $1.16 billion 0.29 -$308.72 million ($2.45) -1.02 Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -10.07

Esports Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wanda Sports Group. Esports Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wanda Sports Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Wanda Sports Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Wanda Sports Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services. This segment includes sports, such as football, and winter and summer sports. The DPSS segment offers a suite of specialized sports-related services, including digital media solutions, media and program production, host broadcasting, marketing, event operations, brand development, and advertising solutions. The Mass Participation segment organizes, operates, and monetizes a range of mass participation sports, including triathlon, running, mountain biking, road cycling, obstacle course racing, and trail running through a portfolio of brands and other intellectual property. It also engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Ltd.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

