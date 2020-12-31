Revain Achieves Market Capitalization of $990.70 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $990.70 million and $7.88 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.00297398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00026860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.65 or 0.01982719 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

