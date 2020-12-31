Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 129,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The Company has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

