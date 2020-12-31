Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.35.

NYSE QSR opened at $61.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,662. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 54,935 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 87.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

