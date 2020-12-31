Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.95) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

In related news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

