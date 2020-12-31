Request (REQ) Market Cap Reaches $29.34 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Request has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, WazirX, Kyber Network and CoinExchange. Request has a market capitalization of $29.34 million and $522,168.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00291806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.31 or 0.01995653 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, Koinex, DDEX, Bitbns, Coineal, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, COSS, Radar Relay, WazirX and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

