Request Price Reaches $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Request has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $30.20 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox, KuCoin and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00272703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.39 or 0.01928821 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Koinex, Ethfinex, Coineal, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bitbns, WazirX, Gate.io, CoinExchange, GOPAX, CoinPlace, Huobi Global, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, COSS, DDEX, Mercatox and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.