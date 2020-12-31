Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Critical Analysis

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Neuronetics and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -63.77% -82.79% -37.21% Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $62.66 million 3.33 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -6.95 Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 11.46 $560,000.00 $0.01 604.00

Repro Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neuronetics and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Repro Med Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neuronetics currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 120.75%. Given Repro Med Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Neuronetics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

