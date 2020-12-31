Render Token (RNDR) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Render Token has a market cap of $11.66 million and $15,489.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00038395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00294532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.02014962 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars.

