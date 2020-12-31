Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.56 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Render Token has a market cap of $11.56 million and $15,442.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00038704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00273636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.95 or 0.01940924 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

