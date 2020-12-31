RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,950.50 ($25.48).

REL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LON REL traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,792.50 ($23.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,778.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,749.41. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

