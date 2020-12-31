Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.16.
Shares of RF stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
