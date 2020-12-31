Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.16.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

