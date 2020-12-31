reflect.finance (RFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $584,171.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002787 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00566514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00163845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00310972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049958 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

