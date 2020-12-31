Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.87

Shares of Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $131.87 and traded as low as $118.00. Redcentric plc (RCN.L) shares last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 29,631 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Redcentric plc (RCN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £185.53 million and a P/E ratio of -19.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

In related news, insider David Senior sold 14,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £16,005 ($20,910.63).

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

