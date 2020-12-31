RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 350,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 406,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition stock. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. RedBall Acquisition comprises 2.7% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 1.17% of RedBall Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

