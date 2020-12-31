Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.20

Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01), with a volume of 10933113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The company has a market capitalization of £9.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.68.

Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) Company Profile (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States, and Benin. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese, iron ore, uranium, cobalt, copper, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits, as well as oil and gas properties.

