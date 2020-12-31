Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phreesia (PHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) recently:

12/14/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $59.00.

12/14/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $59.00.

12/10/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2020 – Phreesia is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

PHR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,273. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -108.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,394,451.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,968.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,550 shares of company stock worth $3,212,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phreesia by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 121,946 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Phreesia by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

