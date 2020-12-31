Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Altice USA (ATUS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS):

12/28/2020 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

12/16/2020 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Altice USA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

11/24/2020 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/24/2020 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $41.00 to $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $39,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $38,199,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Altice USA by 364.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,269,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 995,985 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

