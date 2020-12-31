Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (STM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA: STM) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €31.50 ($37.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €34.30 ($40.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €36.75 ($43.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €31.50 ($37.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA STM opened at €30.53 ($35.92) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.00.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

